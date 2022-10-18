Dr. Omid Dardashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dardashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Dardashti, MD
Overview
Dr. Omid Dardashti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Cardiac and Endovascular Associates1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 304, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 689-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic dr. Came to Dr. Dardashti after having a terrible experience with another cardiologist in the same practice. Dr. Dardashti didn't dismiss me after learning I was switching doctors within the practice. Instead he listened to my concerns, answered all my questions. Didn't rush anything. Monitored me throughout my pregnancy and delivery. Very caring and wonderful dr. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Omid Dardashti, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Italian, Persian, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincents Hospital-Manhattan
- U Med Dent Nj Rbrt Wood Johnson Med Sch
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dardashti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dardashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dardashti has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dardashti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dardashti speaks French, Hebrew, Italian, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dardashti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dardashti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dardashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dardashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.