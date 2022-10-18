Overview

Dr. Omid Dardashti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dardashti works at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.