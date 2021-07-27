See All Urologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. O Lesani, MD

Urology
4.1 (96)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. O Lesani, MD

Dr. O Lesani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lesani works at Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas) in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lesani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas)
    7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 201A, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 385-4342
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Balanoposthitis
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Alex Lesani is the best urologist you can get if you live in Las Vegas and surrounding area. The only doctor with the fellowship and thousands of surgeries done. My experience was that I looked for a surgeon with at least few hundreds prostatectomies a year. He is very skilled, very cooperative, before and after the surgery. I can't have enough words to described my experience with doctor Lesani. He is your best bet if you will need an urologist. He takes time to explain you everything you need to know about the disease and the procedure you must have. Very professional. Also, his staff is very attentive, and I want to mention here Mrs. Zsuzsanna Hood the surgery scheduler, she is very responsive to all your questions right away. Thank you Dr. Lesani, thank you a million times for saving my life! Five stars for Dr. Alex Omid Lesani and all his staff!
    Andreas M — Jul 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. O Lesani, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245242957
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
