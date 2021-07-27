Overview of Dr. O Lesani, MD

Dr. O Lesani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lesani works at Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas) in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.