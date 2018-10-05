Dr. Omid Vahdat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vahdat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Vahdat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omid Vahdat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Omid Vahdat M.D.3801 Katella Ave Ste 310, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-0604
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Omid Vahdat, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1033164330
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine (Uci) Coronary & Peripheral Interventional Fellowship
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vahdat works at
