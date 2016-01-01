Overview of Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD

Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Maurice-Diya works at Interventional Pain Solutions in Chico, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA and Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

