Overview of Dr. O'Neil Biscette, MD

Dr. O'Neil Biscette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Biscette works at L.O. Eye Care in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Grand Ledge, MI, Howell, MI, Mt Pleasant, MI and Okemos, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.