Dr. O'Neil Biscette, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. O'Neil Biscette, MD
Overview of Dr. O'Neil Biscette, MD
Dr. O'Neil Biscette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Biscette works at
Dr. Biscette's Office Locations
L.O. Eye Care2001 Coolidge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (800) 292-1668Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
L.O. Eye Care Grand Ledge1005 Charlevoix Dr Ste 180, Grand Ledge, MI 48837 Directions (517) 627-3030
L.O. Eye Care Howell2790 W Grand River Ave Ste 200, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (800) 292-1668Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
L.O. Eye Care Mt. Pleasant1535 E Broomfield St, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (800) 292-1668Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
L.O. Eye Care Okemos5100 Marsh Rd # H, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 337-1668Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Biscette very impressive and friendly. Dr took the time to explain procedure and review and asked if I had any questions. I would recommend his very efficient and friendly office to family and friends!
About Dr. O'Neil Biscette, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Harkness Eye Inst Columbia University
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biscette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biscette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biscette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biscette has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biscette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biscette speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Biscette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biscette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biscette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biscette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.