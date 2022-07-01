Overview of Dr. Oren Gottfried, MD

Dr. Oren Gottfried, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Gottfried works at Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.