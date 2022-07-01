Dr. Oren Gottfried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottfried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oren Gottfried, MD
Overview of Dr. Oren Gottfried, MD
Dr. Oren Gottfried, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Gottfried works at
Dr. Gottfried's Office Locations
-
1
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 613-0444TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Duke General Surgery of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 500, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5650
-
3
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottfried?
This Neurosurgeon and his Physiatrist completely cured my three year struggle with chronic back pain!!! He advised spinal lumbar ablation which is a very safe and outpatient procedure. He is a brilliant neurosurgeon. Seeing him was easily one of the best decisions of my life, as he cured a crippled senior with a walker to one restored to an active and vibrant life.
About Dr. Oren Gottfried, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578764213
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottfried has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottfried accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottfried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottfried works at
Dr. Gottfried has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottfried on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottfried. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottfried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottfried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottfried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.