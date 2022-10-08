See All Hand Surgeons in Cranberry Township, PA
Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.1 (14)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD

Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Dr. Ditano works at Cranberry Office in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in Moon Township, PA and Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ditano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cranberry Office
    144 Emeryville Dr Ste 130, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 262-7800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates - Moon
    725 Cherrington Pkwy, Moon Township, PA 15108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 942-7262
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Sewickley Office
    1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 262-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720070360
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ditano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ditano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ditano has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

