Dr. Ditano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD
Overview of Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD
Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Ditano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ditano's Office Locations
-
1
Cranberry Office144 Emeryville Dr Ste 130, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates - Moon725 Cherrington Pkwy, Moon Township, PA 15108 Directions (412) 942-7262Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Sewickley Office1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ditano?
I had a mass under my left thumb ( Very unusual) Dr. Ditano did a fantastic job and there is not even a scar incredible to me since he cut the center of the thumb and also the knuckle and yet no scar.I highly recommend him and actually found out from my neighbor after my surgey that Doctor Ditano actually reattached his severed little finger and he has full use of it like it never happened he said. Wow
About Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1720070360
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditano works at
Dr. Ditano has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ditano speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.