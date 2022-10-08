Overview of Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD

Dr. Oriente Ditano, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Ditano works at Cranberry Office in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in Moon Township, PA and Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.