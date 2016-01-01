Overview of Dr. Osama Nunu, MD

Dr. Osama Nunu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Nunu works at Emergency Medicine Specialists in Detroit, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.