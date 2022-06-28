See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Oscar Polo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oscar Polo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Polo works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Obstetrics & Gynecology East
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 362, Portland, OR 97213 (503) 239-6800

Hospital Affiliations
  Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Very good. He has wonderful people skills.
    Selma Grady — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Oscar Polo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275527129
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Polo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polo has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Polo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

