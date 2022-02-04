Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Richard H. Israel Phd PA2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 211, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 836-9900
Jose F. Bonelli M.d.p.c.8807 Colesville Rd Fl 5, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 588-0611
Endocrinology Camp Springs5801 Allentown Rd Ste 500, Camp Springs, MD 20746 Directions (855) 362-1858Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
great: ) I have been visiting looking for a good endocrinology and I found dr Gonzalez. Dr Gonzalez knows about your condition and beyond of expectation. He takes his time explain all treatments and procedure in detail. He makes sure that I understand all that he tells me. I feel very satisfy with the. service he provide
About Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104828748
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.