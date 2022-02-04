Overview of Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Capital Diabetes & Endocrine Associates in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Camp Springs, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.