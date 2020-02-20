Overview of Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD

Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Chile At Santiago School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Valenzuela works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.