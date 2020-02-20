See All Nephrologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD

Nephrology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD

Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Chile At Santiago School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Valenzuela works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Valenzuela's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Palm Beach Nephrology
    3925 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 107, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 752-9636
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Valenzuela?

    Feb 20, 2020
    Great doctor. When Dr. Halpert retired I was very concerned who I would get. Dr. Valenzuela was fantastic. Very comforting & knows his business. I am thrilled to have him as my doctor.
    Alan Brandoff — Feb 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Valenzuela to family and friends

    Dr. Valenzuela's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Valenzuela

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD.

    About Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508847088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chile At Santiago School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenzuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valenzuela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valenzuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valenzuela works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Valenzuela’s profile.

    Dr. Valenzuela has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenzuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenzuela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenzuela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenzuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenzuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.