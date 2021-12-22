Dr. Pablo Vazquez-Seoane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez-Seoane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pablo Vazquez-Seoane, MD
Dr. Pablo Vazquez-Seoane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
South Texas Spinal Clinic9150 Huebner Rd Ste 290, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-6432Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
San Antonio Office5282 Medical Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-6432
- Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vasquez is very kind, ready to help, offers procedures that are safest, and surest for his patients. I am so grateful to him. He has been my Doctor for about 22 years and I have no complaints, only the best to share about him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144267949
- Yalenew Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
