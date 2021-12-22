See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Pablo Vazquez-Seoane, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (77)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pablo Vazquez-Seoane, MD

Dr. Pablo Vazquez-Seoane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Vazquez-Seoane works at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vazquez-Seoane's Office Locations

    South Texas Spinal Clinic
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 290, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-6432
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    San Antonio Office
    5282 Medical Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-6432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Neuroplasty
Chronic Neck Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Joint Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Avascular Necrosis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Interlaminar Spacer
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 22, 2021
    Dr. Vasquez is very kind, ready to help, offers procedures that are safest, and surest for his patients. I am so grateful to him. He has been my Doctor for about 22 years and I have no complaints, only the best to share about him.
    — Dec 22, 2021
    About Dr. Pablo Vazquez-Seoane, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144267949
    Fellowship
    • Yalenew Haven Hospital
    • Yale University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pablo Vazquez-Seoane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez-Seoane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez-Seoane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez-Seoane works at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vazquez-Seoane’s profile.

    Dr. Vazquez-Seoane has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez-Seoane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez-Seoane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez-Seoane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez-Seoane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez-Seoane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

