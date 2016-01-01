Overview of Dr. Padmaja Gunjupali, MD

Dr. Padmaja Gunjupali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Gunjupali works at Essen Health Care in Bronx, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY and Williston Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.