Dr. Padmaja Yatham, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (632)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Padmaja Yatham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Yatham works at Apollo Pain Care in Miami, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL, Pembroke Pines, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Apollo Pain Care
    7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 214, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 787-0926
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Apollo Pain Care
    1190 NW 95th St Ste 402, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Apollo Pain Care
    14601 SW 29th St Ste 103, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 787-0938
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Pembroke Pines
    1 SW 129th Ave Ste 109, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 375-8666
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Tamiami
    13055 SW 42nd St Ste 105, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 382-0967
  6. 6
    Apollo Pain Care - Fort Myers
    12701 World Plaza Ln Bldg 80, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 666-9800
  7. 7
    Apollo Pain Care - Kendall
    10271 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 780-1800
  8. 8
    Apollo Pain Care
    7000 Sw 97 Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 780-1800

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Dimension Health
    • Division of Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation (DEEOIC)
    • EmblemHealth
    • Freedom Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Oscar Health
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 632 ratings
    Patient Ratings (632)
    5 Star
    (604)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Oct 25, 2021
    thank you for taking care of me
    — Oct 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Padmaja Yatham, MD
    About Dr. Padmaja Yatham, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    • 1699700187
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Rochester, Rochester, NY
    • New England Medical Center Tufts University, Boston
    • Columbia University, New York
    • Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    • Guntur Med Coll
