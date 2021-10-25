Dr. Padmaja Yatham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yatham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmaja Yatham, MD
Overview
Dr. Padmaja Yatham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Apollo Pain Care7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 214, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (954) 787-0926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Apollo Pain Care1190 NW 95th St Ste 402, Miami, FL 33150 Directions
-
3
Apollo Pain Care14601 SW 29th St Ste 103, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 787-0938Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Pembroke Pines1 SW 129th Ave Ste 109, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (786) 375-8666Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Tamiami13055 SW 42nd St Ste 105, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 382-0967
-
6
Apollo Pain Care - Fort Myers12701 World Plaza Ln Bldg 80, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 666-9800
-
7
Apollo Pain Care - Kendall10271 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 780-1800
-
8
Apollo Pain Care7000 Sw 97 Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (786) 780-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Dimension Health
- Division of Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation (DEEOIC)
- EmblemHealth
- Freedom Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Oscar Health
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Preferred Care Partners
- RockPort Health Care
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Padmaja Yatham, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester, Rochester, NY
- New England Medical Center Tufts University, Boston
- Columbia University, New York
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Guntur Med Coll
