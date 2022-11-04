See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Decatur, GA
Dr. Pamela Brown, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pamela Brown, MD

Dr. Pamela Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They completed their residency with U A M S Medical Center|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (GME)

Dr. Brown works at Gynecology/Obstetrics Of Dekalb in Decatur, GA with other offices in Stone Mountain, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Mastodynia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology & Obstetrics Of Dekalb
    2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 190, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 299-9307
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
  2. 2
    Gynecology & Obstetrics of Dekalb
    1805 Parke Plaza Cir Ste 102, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 469-9961
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Pamela Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386682268
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U A M S Medical Center|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (GME)
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Mastodynia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

