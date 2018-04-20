Overview of Dr. Pamela Charney, MD

Dr. Pamela Charney, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Charney works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.