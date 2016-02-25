Dr. Kurth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Kurth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Kurth, MD
Dr. Pamela Kurth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kurth's Office Locations
- 1 836 Farmington Ave Ste 112, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 237-3232
-
2
Frank J Stoll Ph.d. LLC18 N Main St Fl 3, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 967-7772
-
3
Psychological Health Associates LLC345 N Main St Ste 302, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 233-9772
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurth?
Great highly recommended
About Dr. Pamela Kurth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285655365
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.