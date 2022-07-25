Dr. Pamela Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Richards, MD
Dr. Pamela Richards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
Womens Associates PC1015 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 473-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pamela Richard's is one of the nicest doctors I have ever had. After years of fertility treatments and really trying to have a baby I wanted to make sure I had a great Dr and I found her. Dr. Richard's was with me through my whole complicated pregnancy. I had GD and was getting high blood pressure during the end and she made sure to help me in every way she could. She delivered my baby at 36 weeks when she decided to come early. Along with Dr. Richard's her team at the office and at Memorial Central were very friendly and made every trip enjoyable! I will definitely stick with Dr. Richard's for my yearly checkups and hopefully another pregnancy!
About Dr. Pamela Richards, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Fluid Contrast Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
