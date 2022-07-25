Overview

Dr. Pamela Royal, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.



Dr. Royal works at Royal Dermatology in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.