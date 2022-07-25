Dr. Pamela Royal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Royal, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Royal, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Royal works at
Locations
-
1
Royal Dermatology7229 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 673-1119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Royal?
Dr. Royal is such a wonderful doctor. She takes the time to listen to you.
About Dr. Pamela Royal, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447373006
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Royal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Royal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Royal works at
Dr. Royal has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Royal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Royal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Royal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Royal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.