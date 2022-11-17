Dr. Pamela Trout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Trout, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Trout, MD
Dr. Pamela Trout, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Trout works at Doc PAM
Dr. Trout's Office Locations
Doc PAM201 N Lakemont Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (321) 203-4410Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 12:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Trout. 5 kids- 2 have been seen since they were babies. Teaches the kids important concepts when we are in office. Takes the time to break everything down and make sure you understand what is going on. Will find other "fixes" before prescribing. Drive thru flu shots, sticker pops, freezy spray. What's not to love!
About Dr. Pamela Trout, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- University of Miami
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trout works at Doc PAM
Dr. Trout speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Trout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.