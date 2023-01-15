See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Panagiota Andreopoulou, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.9 (295)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Panagiota Andreopoulou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Andreopoulou works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Metabolic Bone Disease Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 295 ratings
    Patient Ratings (295)
    5 Star
    (277)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Panagiota Andreopoulou, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629090527
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Residency
    • New York Hospital Queens
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Queens
    Medical Education
    • ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Panagiota Andreopoulou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andreopoulou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andreopoulou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andreopoulou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andreopoulou works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Andreopoulou’s profile.

    Dr. Andreopoulou has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andreopoulou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    295 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreopoulou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andreopoulou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andreopoulou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andreopoulou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

