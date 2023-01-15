Dr. Panagiota Andreopoulou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andreopoulou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panagiota Andreopoulou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Panagiota Andreopoulou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Andreopoulou works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andreopoulou?
Dr. Andreopoulou is an excellent doctor, very knowledgeable and attentive. The Doctor is concerned about her patients and considerate. The stuff is also very professional and ready to assist. I am blessed.
About Dr. Panagiota Andreopoulou, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1629090527
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- New York Hospital Queens
- New York Hospital Queens
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andreopoulou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreopoulou accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andreopoulou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andreopoulou works at
Dr. Andreopoulou has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andreopoulou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
295 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreopoulou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andreopoulou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andreopoulou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andreopoulou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.