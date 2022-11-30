Overview of Dr. Pandurang Miskin, MD

Dr. Pandurang Miskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Med Science Karnataka University Hubli Karnataka India and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Miskin works at Shore Neurology in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Headache and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.