Overview of Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD

Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Satija works at Pain and Headache Centers of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.