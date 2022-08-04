See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (60)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD

Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Satija works at Pain and Headache Centers of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Satija's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain and Headache Centers of Texas Pllc
    1313 La Concha Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 831-7800
  2. 2
    7700 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 831-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Satija and Dr. Ummat both show great care and expertise with their diagnosis and treatment. They are compassionate and take the time to explain the issue thoroughly and then proceed to treat it appropriately. The addition of Shay as a physician assistant has added greatly to the organization and care of the Pain and Headache Center of Texas
    — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1831352616
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Headache|Pain Medicine
    Residency
    • Neurology
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
