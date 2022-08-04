Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pain Medicine Doctors
- TX
- Houston
- Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD
Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD
Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Satija works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Satija's Office Locations
-
1
Pain and Headache Centers of Texas Pllc1313 La Concha Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 831-7800
- 2 7700 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (831) 831-7800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Acute Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Epidural Steroid Injections
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Facet Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Interventional Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Rasmussen's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Satija?
Dr. Satija and Dr. Ummat both show great care and expertise with their diagnosis and treatment. They are compassionate and take the time to explain the issue thoroughly and then proceed to treat it appropriately. The addition of Shay as a physician assistant has added greatly to the organization and care of the Pain and Headache Center of Texas
About Dr. Pankaj Satija, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1831352616
Education & Certifications
- Headache|Pain Medicine
- Neurology
- Internal Medicine
- Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satija has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satija accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satija has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satija works at
Dr. Satija has seen patients for Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satija on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Satija speaks Hindi.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Satija. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satija.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satija, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satija appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.