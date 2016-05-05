Dr. Paola Tumminello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumminello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paola Tumminello, MD
Overview of Dr. Paola Tumminello, MD
Dr. Paola Tumminello, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med
Dr. Tumminello works at
Dr. Tumminello's Office Locations
Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care Network Neurology3400 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 385-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy we found Dr. Tumminello. She spent a great deal of time making sure we clearly understood the problem. Very thorough. She seemed genuinely concerned for her patient. After 2 years I'm looking for a trustworthy neurologist for my mother-in-law we are very satisfied with Dr. Tumminello and her staff.
About Dr. Paola Tumminello, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1942245808
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tumminello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tumminello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumminello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumminello has seen patients for Tension Headache, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumminello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumminello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumminello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumminello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumminello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.