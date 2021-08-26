Overview of Dr. Paolo Bolognese, MD

Dr. Paolo Bolognese, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn



Dr. Bolognese works at Lake Success Neurosurgical Services in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari Malformation Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

