Dr. Parag Chokshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parag Chokshi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Chokshi works at
Clinic for Digestive Diseases PC13640 N 99th Ave Ste 600, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 972-2116
Clinic for Digestive Diseases, P.C14869 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 972-2116
Arizona Digestive Health9836 W Yearling Rd Unit 1300B Bldg F, Peoria, AZ 85383 Directions (623) 972-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Very efficient and caring staff. Dr. Chokshi personally explained the results of procedure and answered all concerns. You have your results in hand (except biopsy results) when you leave his facility. 5??
About Dr. Parag Chokshi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
