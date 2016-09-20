Overview

Dr. Parag Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Tops Pharmacy in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.