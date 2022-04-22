Overview

Dr. Paresh Varu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Varu works at Media City Medical in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.