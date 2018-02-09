Overview of Dr. Parimal Patel, MD

Dr. Parimal Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Patel works at St. Louis Behavioral Health Services in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.