Dr. Parin Gohel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Gohel works at SPECTRUM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI, Ionia, MI, Greenville, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.