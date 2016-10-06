Dr. Parminder Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parminder Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parminder Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delmont, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Forbes Hospital.
Excela Chestnut Ridge Delmont6521 State Route 22, Delmont, PA 15626 Directions (724) 459-5204
Tricounty Cardiology2550 Mosside Blvd Ste 208, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 235-1140
- 3 8775 Norwin Ave Ste C, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 861-7939
- 4 100 Excela Health Dr Ste 203A, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-6320
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
Dr. Sharma has treated me for past 10 years. He has taken a personal interest in my health and is sincerely engaged with me and I believe the health of all his patients .I highly recommend.
About Dr. Parminder Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013976489
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
