Overview

Dr. Partha Manchikalapudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Manchikalapudi works at Sentara Cardiology Specialists in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.