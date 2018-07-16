See All Cardiologists in Hamilton, OH
Dr. Parthiv Shah, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Parthiv Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.

Dr. Shah works at Kettering Cardiovascular Associates in Hamilton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Hamilton Physician Office Building
    1010 Cereal Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 867-3331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 16, 2018
    Just had an Ablation 4 days ago and it went great. I have no pain and no side affects. Not only did the procedure go better than I had hoped for but the staff and facilities were excellent. Thank you Dr. Shah!
    Jul 16, 2018
    About Dr. Parthiv Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932323409
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Kettering Cardiovascular Associates in Hamilton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

