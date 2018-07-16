Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parthiv Shah, MD
Dr. Parthiv Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Just had an Ablation 4 days ago and it went great. I have no pain and no side affects. Not only did the procedure go better than I had hoped for but the staff and facilities were excellent. Thank you Dr. Shah!
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Internal Medicine
