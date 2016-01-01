Overview of Dr. Parvez Mir, MD

Dr. Parvez Mir, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Mir works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.