Overview

Dr. Pascha Schafer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Schafer works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.