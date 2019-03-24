See All Cardiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Pascha Schafer, MD

Cardiology
Dr. Pascha Schafer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Schafer works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2019
    Dr. Schafer is an amazing, compassionate cardiologist. Ashley, her nurse/assistant is superb. After moving from Atlanta with the top notch cardiologists, I had doubts about the same type of care, but found Dr. Shafer and was very pleased.
    • Cardiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1285851360
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Dr. Pascha Schafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schafer works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Schafer’s profile.

    Dr. Schafer has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schafer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

