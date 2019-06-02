Overview

Dr. Patricia Brotman, MD is a Dermatologist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Brotman works at Patricia A Brotman M.d. A Professional Corp. in Chino Hills, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.