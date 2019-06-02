Dr. Patricia Brotman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Brotman, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Brotman, MD is a Dermatologist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Brotman works at
Locations
Patricia A Brotman M.d. A Professional Corp.15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr Ste 180, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 393-3393
Patricia A Brotman MD Inc Corona Lab854 Magnolia Ave Ste 202, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 898-1118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She listens, knows “her stuff”.
About Dr. Patricia Brotman, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brotman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brotman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brotman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brotman works at
Dr. Brotman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brotman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brotman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brotman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brotman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.