Overview

Dr. Patricia Gendusa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Gendusa works at Ochsner Baptist - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.