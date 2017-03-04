Overview of Dr. Patricia Harris, MD

Dr. Patricia Harris, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Immunization Administration and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.