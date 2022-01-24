See All Psychiatrists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Patricia Jones-Nice, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Jones-Nice, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Jones-Nice works at Dr. Nice Psychiatry, LLC in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Nice Psychiatry LLC
    10 E WASHINGTON ST, Newnan, GA 30263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 253-5304
    Dr. Nice Psychiatry LLC
    1933 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 253-6001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Rhonda Dee — Jan 24, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Jones-Nice, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467558619
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Internship
    • Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Jones-Nice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones-Nice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones-Nice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones-Nice works at Dr. Nice Psychiatry, LLC in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jones-Nice’s profile.

    Dr. Jones-Nice has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones-Nice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones-Nice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones-Nice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones-Nice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones-Nice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

