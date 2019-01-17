Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD
Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They completed their residency with Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
Saratoga Hospital Center for Breast Care3040 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 580-2170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
I saw Dr. Kennedy the day after finding out I had breast cancer. She was very kind, explained my diagnosis and surgical options; I felt I was in good hands. Prospective patients should know that this is what she specializes in and she and her employees "get it"; they are warm, caring and very supportive as you go through the various stages. I attend a breast cancer support group with many of her patients who rave about the care they have received. You won't get this from a general surgeon.
About Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1861450439
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Bryn Mawr College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.