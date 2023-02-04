Overview of Dr. Patricia Kolowich, MD

Dr. Patricia Kolowich, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Kolowich works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus in Novi, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.