Overview of Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD

Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Luckeroth works at Salem Health in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.