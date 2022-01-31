Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckeroth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD
Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Salem Health Laboratory875 Oak St SE Ste 4000, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 561-2448
Salem Hospital890 Oak St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 814-2119MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Love her. She really cares about her patients. She squeezed me into her schedule when she was booked out for months.
- Kleinert Hand Fellow
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
Dr. Luckeroth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luckeroth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luckeroth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luckeroth has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luckeroth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luckeroth speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckeroth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckeroth.
