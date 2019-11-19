Dr. Patricia McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia McCoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia McCoy, MD
Dr. Patricia McCoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.
Dr. McCoy's Office Locations
McCoy Vision Satellite Location323 Parks Ave, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 259-6507
Mccoy Vision Center PC100 Providence Main St NW Ste 1E, Huntsville, AL 35806 Directions (256) 382-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCoy comes highly recommended for anyone with eye problems. We both go every year. She is listed as a Specialist Dr under our Medical Insurance, but does not participate in separate Vision Insurance.
About Dr. Patricia McCoy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy works at
Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods.