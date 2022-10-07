Overview of Dr. Patricia Pezzello, MD

Dr. Patricia Pezzello, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Pezzello works at Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY, Manhasset, NY and Glen Cove, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.