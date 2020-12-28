Dr. Patricia Richard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Richard, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Richard, MD
Dr. Patricia Richard, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT.
They are accepting new patients.
Dr. Richard's Office Locations
- 1 1735 Post Rd Ste 6, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pat Richard is amazing. I was in severe pain in my jaw and her treatments helped me tremendously. She is super knowledgeable and a true professional. She is also very caring and compassionate which is highly appreciated.
About Dr. Patricia Richard, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1164639399
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.
