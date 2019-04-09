Overview of Dr. Patrick Bauer, MD

Dr. Patrick Bauer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Bauer works at Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.