Dr. Patrick Cross, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Cross, MD
Dr. Patrick Cross, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Cross works at
Dr. Cross' Office Locations
Greater Washington Oncology Associates10750 Columbia Pike Ste 501, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-9035Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Greater Washington Oncology Associates106 Irving St NW Ste 418, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 726-0941
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
my dad has been under Dr cross's care for several years now, the staff is always kind, thoughtful and professional. the Dr is very kind and patient in explaining to my dad ( who is 87) updates on his continuing care.
About Dr. Patrick Cross, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- howard university hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cross works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
