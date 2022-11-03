Overview of Dr. Patrick Curlee Sr, MD

Dr. Patrick Curlee Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Magnolia Regional Health Center, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Curlee Sr works at OrthoSouth in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.