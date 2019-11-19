Overview of Dr. Patrick Daly, MD

Dr. Patrick Daly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Daly works at Methodist Health Center - Oak Lawn in Dallas, TX with other offices in Presidio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.