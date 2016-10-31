Dr. Patrick Flannagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flannagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Flannagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Flannagan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Mount Carmel Anticoagulation Center5300 N Meadows Dr Bldg 1, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (888) 444-1203
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
i had 2 back operations.was up and walking the next day both times.wish he was still in Weirton.
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255324232
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital|University Of Ky Hospital
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Neurosurgery
